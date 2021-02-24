Marvel Studios Confirms She-Hulk and Moon Knight to Start Filming Soon

✖

With the first season of WandaVision winding down and fans preparing for the debut season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios shows no signs of slowing down, with Kevin Feige confirming that production on She-Hulk and Moon Knight are swiftly approaching. While the coronavirus pandemic understandably stalled a number of theatrical productions, the contained nature of TV series allows for stricter protocols to ensure the health and safety of their respective crews, as Feige noted that he was currently on the set of the upcoming Ms. Marvel, with She-Hulk starting in a few weeks and then Moon Knight starting shortly after.

"Kevin Feige is on the set of Ms. Marvel currently. They will start She-Hulk in a few weeks and Moon Knight not long after that," The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch shared of Feige's TCA presentation.

Based on this production schedule, it's likely that we'll get our first official looks at the projects later this year, though they likely won't land on Disney+ until 2022.

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuting in March and Loki debuting in May, along with Black Widow hitting theaters in May, Eternals hitting theaters in November, and Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theaters in December, there's a lot of live-action content to look forward to this year. The animated What If...? is also expected to debut this summer.

She-Hulk is set to star Tatiana Maslany while Moon Knight will star Oscar Isaac. Little is known about what stories the new series will explore, though Kevin Feige previously teased both series will run approximately six hours, though the episode count of each series will differ.

“Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes,” Feige revealed to Collider earlier this year. “So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes.”

Stay tuned for details on She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

