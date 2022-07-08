She-Hulk Star Patty Guggenheim Reveals Surprising Connection to Thor Actor Chris Hemsworth

When She-Hulk: Attorney at Law makes its debut on Disney+ later this week, it will weave a lot of new storylines and a lot of new faces into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them is Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim), a character who is set to have an unconventional dynamic with some major MCU names in the series. While fans will have to wait and see what exactly that entails, the question of what other characters Guggenheim would love for Madisynn to cross over with remains — and as it turns out, there's a surprising real-life reason for one. During the recent green carpet premiere of She-Hulk, Guggenheim revealed to ComicBook.com that she would love to share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson, but mainly because she lives in his old apartment, and wants to make sure he gets his mail.

"I haven't told anybody this yet, but Thor," Guggenheim revealed in our interview, which you can check out above. "Not just because he's fantastic. I currently live in his old apartment, in his real apartment in L.A, and I still get his mail. And I really want to give it to him."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Are you excited for She-Hulk? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.