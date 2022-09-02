She-Hulk: Who Is Mallory Book?

We're officially a third of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to make its debut on Disney+. The show is centered around the unique origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), and has introduced a number of familiar faces from her supporting cast as a result. The newly-released third episode was especially the case, bringing the first appearance of one of her biggest adversaries in the comics. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know! As GLK&H begins to deal with the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) having been catfished by a Light Elf impersonating Megan Thee Stallion, one lawyer called into the meeting is Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry). Dennis decides he doesn't want Mallory involved in his case, because he can't talk to her about embarrassing man stuff on the off chance that she becomes his next fiancee. Mallory then excuses herself from the meeting, saying that she's happy not to be involved.

Created by Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo in She-Hulk #1, Mallory is a former pageant queen-turned-lawyer who works alongside Jen at the law office of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway, and has a reputation as "the face that never lost a case." Mallory develops somewhat of a rivalry with Jen across their time at the office, and even becomes the chairperson of Fourth Wall Enterprises, a company that wants to ruin Jen's life. Eventually, Mallory forgave Jen and they became friends, with her most recently accepting Jen in her new law firm. Outside of Jen, Mallory has had her own exploits, getting into a love triangle between Two-Gun Kid and Awesome Andy, which was later revealed to have been caused by the love powers of Starfox.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

