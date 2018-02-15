Shuri's Wakanda Files Reveals She Is Trying To Recreate Black Panther's Heart Shaped Herb

✖

In the aftermatch of Black Panther, T'Challa's sister Shuri has been looking into recreating the Heart-Shaped Herb. The last remaining Heart-Shaped Herb was destroyed by Killmonger in the movie after the villainous Wakandan intruder burnt them all. Shuri has since taken it upon herself to try to recreate the powerful Herb which gives the Black Panther their super heroic abilities which are to be used by the leader of Wakanda. If anyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can figure out how to do such a thing, it's Shuri. Such an effort by Shuri was revealed in a new book called The Wakanda Files.

"According to The Wakanda Files, Shuri began looking into a way to synthesize the Heart-Shaped Herb (the plant that gives the Black Panther their abilities) after Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) burned the entire supply following his usurpation of the throne," Syfy Wire, who got their hands on the new book, reports. "She even considers stabilizing the effects of her synthetic herb by adding some vibranium into the mix, but notes that she can't do much until she has studied a sample of the original botanical."

It is unclear whether or not this will tie directly into Shuri's next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Of course, the Black Panther sequel has a considerable amount of uncertainty surrounding it since the passing of its lead actor Chadwick Boseman. Shuri actress Letitia Wright was recently asked about the sequel and revealed the cast is still grieving, not so much thinking about making a movie.

Shuri also noted in The Wakanda Files that "she finds herself fascinated with the Extremis research done by Aldrich Killian's colleague, Maya Hansen (Rebecca Hall)," the Syfy Wire report adds. This is a call back to Iron Man 3's story. Shuri claims the idea "has potential," which could be something she explores or another group like A.I.M. explores in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, possibly leading to the introduction of a live-action M.O.D.O.K..

