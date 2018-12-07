Sony Pictures Reveals Official Name Of Spider-Man’s Black Costume

Spider-Man looks to be getting some new looks in Spider-Man: Far From Home, including a new suit that looks like the costume from Spider-Man Noir, and now it has an official name.

The suit black and gray with a mask that is clearly an homage to the Noir version of the character, and thanks to Omelete we have a new look at the suit that will debut in Far From Home. Fans have already seen it in action thanks to some previously released set photos, but now you can see it in all its glory, and to boot, we have an official name to call it going forward from Sony, who refer it to as Uniform Stealth.

Upon closer inspection of the suit, the mask itself seems to be just an ordinary knit cap that covers the face, with a set of special goggles clasped to it that can presumably allow for easier movement and sight in the dark. The torso is made up of some heavier duty armor, with a more tactical design aesthetic. No Spider-Man symbol can be seen on the front or back of the suit, though there is a small patch that could contain it in the final film. To be fair it makes sense he wouldn’t be advertising the brand on a stealth suit.

As for why Spidey is rocking this new version of the costume, that isn’t known. Perhaps he doesn’t want to be seen as Spider-Man in this situation so he goes for something a bit more discreet. Of course, his costume could’ve also taken damage, especially after coming out of Avengers 4, so maybe he is just wearing this until he makes something better.

The Spider-Man Noir suit is set in an alternate universe where Peter Parker is bitten by a spider…it’s just the year is 1933, and the Mafia is run by The Goblin, who also killed his Uncle Ben. The pulp crime story remix proved quite popular, and the costume even more so.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Numan Acar, Samuel L. Jackson, and Cobie Smulders.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.