Spider-Man 4: Sony Reportedly Expect Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Watts to Return for More Movies

In some of the least surprising news you'll hear all week, Marvel Studios is looking to run it back with its current Spider-Man team. Sony and Marvel Studios have teamed up for three Spider-Man films to-date, all three starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, with Jon Watts in the director's chair. The most recent of the films, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been a record-breaker for Marvel and Sony, delivering the third-highest domestic box office total in history.

A fourth Spider-Man film hasn't been announced just yet, though the ending of No Way Home sets up Holland's Parker for more stories. His return feels like a given. Watts was set to direct Fantastic Four next for Marvel, but news broke on Friday that the filmmaker has exited the project, wanting to take a break from big-budget superhero movies. That exit, however, isn't a complete breakup with Marvel, as the studio is reportedly planning to bring him back for another installment in the Spider-Man series.

The report suggests that Marvel and Sony are hopeful to have Holland, Zendaya, and Watts all back for Spider-Man 4 at some point in the future. There's no word just yet on when that might be, but after three films in five years a break seems appropriate.

Earlier this year, following the massive success of No Way Home, Holland was asked about his potential future as the iconic Marvel hero. In typical Marvel fashion, the actor didn't commit one way or another.

"The truthful answer, and I've done a whole press tour where all I do is lie. The truth is, and you're not going to like the truth, I don't know the answer to that question," Holland explained. "This film for me was as special as an experience could ever be. Sharing the screen with these guys. Playing Spider-Man could be quite an alienating experience because, you know, we're the only three blokes who have done it. So, to share that with you two, it's been such a wonderful experience, of which I have such amazing memories. I don't know, there's part of me that feels like it's the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset and let the next lucky young kid come in to don the suit, or I might, I don't know, buy a new house and need a paycheck and I'll be back."

