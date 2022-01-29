Spider-Man 4: Vincent D’Onofrio Really Wants Kingpin in Next Movie

Kingpin first appeared in the Marvel canon during the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #50 some 50 years ago, and the villain has faced off against the web-crawler plenty of times in the five decades since. To date, however, fans have yet to see the two characters interact in live-action, something Vincent D’Onofrio himself hopes to change. D’Onofrio has played Kingpin in three seasons of television in Daredevil, and recently made a resurgence as the fan-favorite villain during the closing moments of Hawkeye.

If the actor gets his way, he’ll find his way into the next movie in the Spider-Man franchise as an honor to the villain’s comic book roots.

“Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man are the ones that my character is tied to in the comic books,” D’Onofrio said in a recent stop on the Sarah O’Connell Show. ” But there’s plenty of room for others. I can just only hope that that happens, but I mean, Spider-Man definitely. I think that would be really really fun.”

When the host then went on to mention a potential cameo in Spider-Man 4, D’Onofrio that he wants that to happen just “as much as everybody does.”

The actor spoke with ComicBook.com’s ComicBook Nation podcast earlier this year and said Kingpin is one of the few characters in his career he’d continue to keep playing.

“I can only say I hope I get to keep playing Wilson Fisk because I’m very into this character. Out of my entire career, I can probably say they are maybe three or four that I would love to repeat because somehow I just feel like there was no exploration,” the actor said at the time. “Wilson Fisk is one of those. He’s a very particular human being and I think there are many uses of him in the MCU.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+ while three seasons of Daredevil are streaming on Netflix.

