Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producer Addresses Delay

Spider-Man will be swinging across the Multiverse a little later than expected. Sony Pictures on Wednesday delayed the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. No longer titled "Part One" but still the first of a two-parter, Across the Spider-Verse has shifted from October 7, 2022, to June 2, 2023. The next adventure in the Spider-Verse saga, reuniting Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (voice of Hailee Steinfeld), was originally set to swing into theaters on April 8, 2022.

Reacting to Sony's Spider-Verse delay on Twitter, producer and co-writer Chris Miller tweeted with a spider emoji: "More time to make it great." Producer Phil Lord, who co-wrote both Spider-Verses, tweeted "Lolololololololololololololol," replying with a follow-up tweet: "(This is not about spiderverse ps)."

Another sequel, the previously titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two), now opens on March 29, 2024.

"Miles' story is an epic," Lord and Miller previously told EW of the two-part Spider-Verse sequel. "We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one."

When Miles and Gwen swing across the Spider-verse with Spider-Man 2099 (Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac), they'll journey into stylistically different dimensions that look and feel "radically different from all the others," Lord and Miller said at the time. "They all look like they were drawn by a different artist."

Reads Sony's official description for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

Starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Issa Rae as the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.