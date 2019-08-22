Spider-Man Still Featured on Disney’s D23 Expo Banner

Despite the split between Disney and Sony in regards to Spider-Man’s movie future, Marvel’s wallcrawler is still on display on a ginat-sized banner at the front of Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The photo above was taken as the Expo prepared to open up its floor for the first time on Thursday evening.

The banner is posted up at the front of the Anaheim Convention Center, seeing Captain Marvel at its center with Spider-Man and Iron Man behind her on the banner. The Marvel character popping up most commonly is Black Panther, available on a pin pack and splashed on much of the D23 Expo’s marketing. However, Spider-Man’s inclusion is a bit surprising following the news of Disney no longer having creative control over the Marvel character. Of course, the massive banner was likely printed far in advance of any news coming out that Sony and Disney had split.

Furthermore, the Walt Disney Studios presentation on Saturday will likely feature a brief look back at the more than 10-years of Marvel films leading up to the release of the biggest movie of all-time earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame. With San Diego Comic-Con having rolled out the Marvel Studios‘ Phase 4 slate and footage from the upcoming Black Widow movie, it is unclear what the studio will discuss during the Saturday showcase. Whether or not Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will comment on the split with Sony is also unknown but would be considered a surprise considering the amount of Disney-exclusive content the studio already has the ability to show off.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in statement sent to ComicBook.com on Tuesday. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.”

The comments seem to blur the lines on whether or not Spider-Man’s story will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Sony appears to be removing Feige from the movie but lacking an intention of removing Spider-Man from Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own,” the statement reads. “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

The D23 Expo will take place over the weekend.