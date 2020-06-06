Wall Crawling Spider-Man Fan Goes Viral After Dad's Epic Photoshop

If you're a Spider-Man fan, chances are at some point you've wished you could crawl up walls just like the friendly neighborhood hero does. This is especially true for kids and for one young Spider-Man fan that wish became realty -- sort of. Thanks to some epic photoshop skills, one young Miles Morales Spider-Man fan got to live the dream in a pair of awesome photos featuring the young hero crawling up the wall and hanging from the ceiling just like Spidey himself. And it's going viral.

On Friday a user named Positive Jerry (@SuperSartre) shared that his son had gotten a much-wanted Spider-Man costume so he decided to give him the Spider-Man experience by holding him up in various positions then removing himself from the photos. The result was a pair of photos depicting his son in action as the webslinger.

My son got the spider man costume he's been wanting forever today. I held him up in various positions and then photoshopped myself out. Turned out pretty good! pic.twitter.com/aEqYEdSVhf — Positive Jerry™ (@SuperSartre) June 5, 2020

He went on to explain that he accomplished the amazing photos by taking two pictures for each shot, one with him in it and one of the spaces from the same angle. Then, using photo editing software, he removed himself from the first photos as much as possible and blended the second photo in to make things as realistic as possible.

As one might expect, the photos quickly went viral with fans around the world amazed by the edits but also simply charmed by the idea that kid gets to be Spidey for real, even if only in photos. With that in mind, people have been pretty vocal on Twitter about how epic the images are. Many decided that the photos were "lies" and the child is in fact the real Spidey while others were inspired to take things a bit further and photoshop the real life Spider-Kid into scenes from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

