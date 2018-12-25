‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Crew Jacket Revealed

The cast and crew jacket from Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s production has made its way online.

The jacket was revealed by a Reddit user who claims their “auntie” worked on the joint effort between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. As the film will see several iterations of Spider-Man’s suits and it appears the jacket might reflect one more which fans have not seen yet. Either that, or it’s simply a design featuring the Spider-Logo which fans have grown accustomed to from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the Spider-Man: Far From Home cast and crew jacket below.

The jacket features several of the film’s international filming locations on it: Prague, Venice, London, and New York City. The newcomer to the Spider-Man franchise is Jake Gyllenhaal, who will be playing an apparently friendly version of the Marvel Comics character Mysterio. When asked earlier this year about Gyllenhaal’s role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered only teases ComicBook.com about the film and its title.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) are all slated to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming along with other Marvel Cinematic Universe characters popping into the franchise. Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders are going to return to their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Jon Watts returns from Spider-Man: Homecoming to direct on a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who wrote the wallcrawler’s first solo MCU outing.

