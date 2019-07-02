Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Wanted to Do Miles Morales’ Story in Live-Action

✖

Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts admits he's "jealous" the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brought Miles Morales to life, because "the Miles story is one of the best stories."

"I was jealous, I wanted to do the Miles story, too," Watts told Business Insider when asked about the acclaimed Spider-Verse. "But it's one of those situations that they did it so beautifully that you can't be mad. You just have to sit back and enjoy it."

Watts' Spider-Man: Homecoming laid the groundwork for Miles with the introduction of his uncle, small-time criminal Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), who mentions an off-screen nephew comic book fans will recognize as a nod to Miles.

Even with the success of Spider-Verse — which now has a sequel in the works at Sony Pictures Animation — Watts believes a live-action spin on the fan-favorite Miles is still possible. "I think so," Watts said.

Would Watts direct? "One movie at a time," he answered with a laugh.

When doing press for Far From Home, Watts said a third Spider-Man is "always" at the back of his mind, "but I try to stay focused on one movie at a time," he said. Unlike past iterations of the character, which rushed Peter Parker out of high school, Watts' focus is on examining this young superhero as he steps out of the shadow of mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

"We're definitely telling the story of this kid growing up, and we end the movie putting him in a very unique spot that we really haven't seen Spider-Man in before in the films," Watts told Screen Rant. "So, I don't know. For me, I'll wait until the next one to start to figure out how we're going to get to where I want it to end."

For star Tom Holland, whose Spider-Man could emerge as a mentor for an even younger Miles, the star is excited for the character to premiere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"He's really really good in [Spider-Verse]," Holland told JOE. "But I'm just excited to introduce Miles into our own universe one day. I think that's going to be really good."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.