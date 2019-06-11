New Spider-Man: Far From Home IMAX Poster Revealed

Spider-Man: Far From Home will officially close out Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now we have a brand new IMAX poster to help get the hype train moving. The new poster features a bigger portrait of Spidey in his Homecoming suit as well as a smaller image of him in the new stealth suit hanging upside down next to it. Nick Fury and Mysterio are standing at the bottom with several images from around the world behind them, and you can check out the new poster in all its glory in the image below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s debut trailer revealed quite a bit about the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU, including the confirmation of multiverses and a world without Tony Stark, an icon that Peter Parker already admired but now hopes to live up to as a hero as well. Thankfully he has Happy with him along the way, who looks to play a big part in the film too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nick Fury will also be making a return to prominence in the film, recruiting Spider-Man during his school field trip, and from the looks of things, he will be the only hero around at the time. During an exchange with Fury and Maria Hill, he asks about several other heroes, including Captain Marvel and the Avengers, but both are tied up at the moment, and it all falls on him to keep the people safe. As for what he’s keeping them safe from, it appears to be larger than life elementals, and we have a sneaky suspicion that Mysterio has something to do with them, besides the fact that he’s supposedly on Spider-Man’s side. Only time will tell.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below:

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd