Jon Watts Reveals Howard the Duck Easter Egg in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts revealed there exists a “very small” Easter egg making reference to Marvel’s Howard the Duck tucked away inside 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“There is,” Watts said during a Sony Pictures Far From Home cast Q&A when asked if there are any uncovered Easter eggs in Watts’ first Marvel Studios movie.

“It’s like almost so obscure that I don’t even know if anyone could ever find it, but there’s a Howard the Duck reference. It’s a very small, small Easter egg hidden in tall grass.”

The currently unidentified Howard the Duck shoutout is an excuse to revisit Homecoming, added Nick Fury star Samuel L. Jackson. “Always reasons to go back,” Jackson said.

The first Far From Home trailer was filled with Easter eggs paying tribute to Marvel Comics lore, including an overt reference to Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) late Uncle Ben and harder-to-spot references to classic Spidey villains Sandman, Hydro-Man and Molten Man, who are reimagined for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as elemental creatures from another reality.

“I’ve always loved Hydro-Man and Molten Man and his ability to have a giant, elemental kind of creature for Spider-Man to fight against,” Watts told press of giving small-time villains their due on the big screen. “Anything that makes things more difficult for him and opens up visual opportunities for me, I’ll run at bat.”

Added producer Eric Carroll, “There’s this other subset of Spider-Man villains that are awesome, and we’d love to bring to the big screen, but it seems like maybe a whole movie about Hydro-Man might not be the way to go.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.