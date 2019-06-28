Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Marisa Tomei Embraces Tom Holland in Adorable Premiere Photo

The Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere happened on Wednesday, and the film’s cast have since take to social media to post various photos of the big event. Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man/Peter Parker, recently shared a group of photos and called the film a “labour of love.” Now, Marisa Tomei AKA Aunt May is following in her onscreen nephew’s footsteps with some adorable photos of her own. The Oscar-winner shared pictures of herself looking fierce and having fun on the red carpet, but there’s one photo in particular that the Internet is gushing over: a shared hug between Holland and Tomei (image #2 in the post).

“So exciting to be back here. 💕#SpidermanFarFromHome, July 2nd,” she wrote. Tomei also tagged her fashion team in the post:

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the photos:

“THE PICTURE OF YOU AND TOM IS GIVING ME ALL THE FEELS,” @hlonzo wrote.

“Too stunning for words. Congrats!!!,” @jeremyoharris added.

“A-May-zinggg,” @thearahallock96 replied.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which was just re-released in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.