‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Reveals Classic Nick Fury Weapon

Sony and Marvel have released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer includes a piece of Marvel Comics history from Nick Fury‘s arsenal.

In the trailer, Nick Fury knocks Ned Leeds unconscious with a needle to the neck. The needle is shot from Fury’s pistol. That pistol is Nick Fury’s personalized needle pistol, a weapon he’s used in the Marvel Comics universe for decades.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pistol is fires .15 caliber needles launched with a collar of explosive material to propel the needle up to 1000 feet. The pistol comes with a 300 round magazine and is quite handy when the mission is “capture, not kill.”

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nick Fury recruits Spider-Man to battle supernatural creatures across Europe.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

The synopsis was revealed alongside the first trailer and poster for the film.

Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home began in the United Kingdom in July. Production moved to Venice in September. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man will be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s been described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Are you excited about Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.