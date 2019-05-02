Spider-Man: Far From Home Security Problem Photo Released

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters last week, but it’s not the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film fans have to look forward to in 2019. Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and fans are eager to find out what Peter Parker and his friends are up to now that they’re no longer particles of dust. In the film’s trailer, Peter is shown contemplating whether or not to take his Spidey suit on his European school trip. Based on this new photo shared by Games Radar, it appears he decided better safe than sorry.

As you can see, it looks like Peter is having some trouble getting his suit through customs. Hopefully, the airport employee knows how to keep a secret. It’s also possible that the suit gets confiscated at the airport, which could be why Peter is rocking a stealth suit in another image from the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No matter what happens, we’re hoping the film will end with Peter in possession of his suit, especially considering its sentimental value (Tony Stark gave him that suit!).

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!