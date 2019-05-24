Spider-Man: Far From Home Shows Off the New Suits in International TV Spots

Throughout his short tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man has already had a major upgrade to his costume thanks to the nanotech from Tony Stark. But Spider-Man: Far From Home will show off his increased repertoire with some more new suits to fight crime in. And a brand new series of TV spots are showing off all of Spidey’s fresh looks.

The new International spots from Portugal show off the Iron Spider, Stealth, and new Black-and-Red costumes that Peter Parker will wear in Spider-Man: Far From Home as he goes up against the mysterious Elementals alongside his new and even more mysterious ally Mysterio. Take a look in the clips above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another one of the spots shows Spider-Man without his mask, embracing MJ while they’re surrounded by debris. Nick Fury confides in him, saying “Stark made you an Avenger. The world needs that.”

But with Mysterio on his side, should fans expect an eventual betrayal? After all, the character is one of Spidey’s biggest foes in the comics. Director Jon Watts explained why he took this approach in the new film, revealing why Mysterio is a hero in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“Mysterio enters the comic as a hero,” Watts explained during ComicBook.com’s set visit. “So, I always took it right back to the source material and what made that character exciting initially. But in terms of how we ended up with Mysterio in the first place, I mean, I wanted to put a character on screen that we hadn’t seen before,” Watts said.

He added, “Of the big, iconic villains, Mysterio was the one who jumped to the top. Because of who he is, what he may-or-may-not be able to do, it’s really opened up a lot of possibilities for the kind of story we can tell with him.”

But the two will have some major threats to contend with when they go against the Elementals, who are based on other classic Marvel villains.

“I’ve always loved Hydro-Man and Molten Man and his ability to have a giant, elemental kind of creature for Spider-Man to fight against,” Watts said to io9. “Anything that makes things more difficult for him and opens up visual opportunities for me, I’ll run at bat.”

We’ll see how it all comes together when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.