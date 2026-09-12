45 Years Ago, The Biggest Marvel Hero Got Two Surprising Sidekicks in a Cult Cartoon Series

It has been 45 years since a Marvel Comics hero took on two surprising sidekicks and ended up in a cartoon that is a cult favorite to this very day. Spider-Man was one of the first Marvel characters to cross over into other forms of media, with the character getting a cartoon called Spider-Man that aired from 1967 to 1970, debuting just five years after the character’s first comic book appearance. Along with the Hulk in the 1970s, Spider-Man also got a short-lived live-action show called The Amazing Spider-Man and even a Japanese television series called Spider-Man.

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After a one-season animated series in 1981 called Spider-Man that aired in syndication, NBC greenlit a new cartoon that paired Spider-Man up with two unlikely sidekicks. That series debuted on September 12, 1981, and was called Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, and it has gone on to become a beloved cult classic cartoon.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Paired Spidey With a Mutant and a Brand-New Hero

Image Courtesy of NBC

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends was supposed to feature Spider-Man teaming up with Iceman and the Human Torch. It made sense, as Iceman was the youngest of the original X-Men, and the Human Torch was always considered around the same age as Spider-Man in the comics as well. It also presented a nice contrast, with a fire hero and an ice hero teaming with Spider-Man. While getting Iceman wasn’t a problem at the time, the rights to the Human Torch were tied up thanks to legal issues, so the cartoon had to pivot.

Instead of the Human Torch, Spider-Man and Iceman ended up teaming up with a female fire character called Firestar. She had similar powers to the Human Torch, but she was made into a mutant like Iceman. While Firestar has gone on to become a popular Marvel Comics character, she was created for this series. The show sought to reach a similar audience to Super Friends, which was younger kids who might be getting into learning more about comic books and superheroes.

The series saw Spider-Man, Iceman, and Firestar as friends who were all college students at Empire State University. When they worked together to beat the Beetle, they decided to permanently team up to work together. They even lived together as roommates at Aunt May’s home. The show was notable for featuring several guest appearances as well, with names like Doctor Strange, Captain America, Thor, Sunfire, and the X-Men showing up throughout the show’s run. Hulk even showed up, voiced by the legendary Peter Cullen (the voice of Optimus Prime from Transformers).

One thing that really helped Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends stand out was that Marvel kept close creative control over the show, and Stan Lee worked with the screenwriters. He was also involved in casting and the animation style. The series started out as a Saturday morning cartoon, similar to Super Friends, and it ran original episodes for three seasons. It was then aired in reruns later in the 1980s as part of Marvel Action Universe, and that helped solidify it as a cult cartoon classic.

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends Has a Lasting Legacy

Image Courtesy of NBC

The biggest legacy to come from Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends was introducing Firestar to the Marvel Comics world. The character was created specifically for the series to replace the Human Torch. The series ended in 1983, and Firestar finally debuted in comics in 1985 when she showed up in Uncanny X-Men #193 as a member of the Hellions. They were teenage mutants who were rivals to the New Mutants under the tutelage of Emma Frost. She then left the Hellions and became a founding member of the New Warriors before later joining the Avengers and the X-Men.

There was a one-shot comic book from 1981 called Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends that adapted the show’s pilot episode, “The Triumph of the Green Goblin.” Spider-Man, Iceman, and Firestar have also teamed up in comics in Amazing X-Men #7 (2014) and Iceman #3 (2018).

Most recently, there was a slight homage to the cult classic cartoon with the Disney Jr. series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. However, this wasn’t about Spider-Man, Iceman, and Firestar, and it was instead a spider-family series using a similar name. The main characters here were Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), and Spin (Miles Morales). While it was a different lineup, it was almost like a resurrection of the classic cartoon made for the little ones.

Over the years, there have been some iconic Spider-Man cartoons, with highlights including the 1990s Spider-Man: The Animated Series, the groundbreaking The Spectacular Spider-Man, and the critically acclaimed Ultimate Spider-Man. However, before any of those, the classic Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends set the groundwork for all that followed.