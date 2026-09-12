Inde Navarrette Will Do Rogue’s Accent in the MCU (& Has a Plan to Get It Right)

Since it was announced that the recently discovered powerhouse Inde Navarrette, who starred as Nikki in Obsession, the highest-grossing original film of the last decade and one of the biggest horror movies of all time, would be taking on the role of Rogue in Marvel’s upcoming X-Men film instead of fan-favorite Cailee Spaeny, fans have had one overarching worry: that Navarrette wouldn’t be able to pull off Rogue’s trademark Southern accent—something that the Southern Spaeny already had in the bag. But that hasn’t deterred the actor, who has gone on record to say that she’s already working incredibly hard to get Rogue’s accent just right on the big screen.

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Stopping on the red carpet to speak briefly with Entertainment Tonight, Navarrette was asked if there were any particular accents that she drew on for the role. “I grew up in Texas for a good majority of my life. So honestly, those Southern women are really my favorite. Corpus Christie is the city specifically,” the actor said. “And Mississippi. Rogue is from Mississippi. So I really just want to go there, and I want to really do her justice.”

The Obsession Star Has What It Takes To Pull Off the Role

Inde Navarrette reveals how the women of Corpus Christi, Texas, are inspiring her as she takes on the role of a lifetime as Rogue in ‘X-Men.’ pic.twitter.com/Vqepz84ti5 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 11, 2026

Fans have long wanted Spaeny’s less subtle Southern drawl for the role, but it’s worth noting that Navarrette also grew up in the South. And while her accent will take a little practice, that lived experience isn’t something that should be discounted. Despite that, though, some fans are still hesitant, while others are fully on board with the casting. “She’s already the worst Rogue,” said one user on X. Others were quick to counter that, though, with one fan saying, “Rogue deserves someone who understands the character beyond the powers and costume. If Inde gets the personality right, she could make this version really memorable.” And that seems to be the general consensus after the reveal of where the actor grew up: that she can certainly pull the role off if she puts her focus on the right elements of the performance.

Years before their official film debut, Marvel has already set the X-Men up for tons of action, drama, and hopefully some stories that haven’t yet been seen on the big screen. With the release of Avengers: Doomsday in December, fans will be introduced to Mr. Sinister, one of the most, you guessed it, sinister villains from the X-Men universe, who will be played by Adam Driver. And it’s been confirmed that instead of getting a team-up between the Avengers and the X-Men, we’re actually getting a battle between the two, with RDJ’s Dr. Doom pulling the strings as the most epic villain that the franchise has seen yet.