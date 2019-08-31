Spider-Man: Far From Home Gets Box Office Surge With Re-Release

Many fans are still reeling from the bombshell that Sony Pictures and Disney could not come to another agreement about Spider-Man, effectively removing the newest series of films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the guiding hand of producer Kevin Feige. While some fans hold out hope that Peter Parker’s time with Marvel Studios is not yet finished and that another deal could be made, Sony is moving forward under the momentum of hits like Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the billion dollar-grossing Spider-Man: Far From Home. In fact, the studio hopes to tack onto that total with the holiday weekend re-release, which includes bonus footage amounting to an extended cut.

According to the latest box office reports from Variety, Spider-Man: Far From Home good a boost from the extended cut released in theaters this weekend, as it’s projected to earn about $6 million.

The new release of Spider-Man: Far From Home includes four minutes of extended footage, and you can find a description of all the new additions to the film right here.

But as for the Sony and Disney stand off, it doesn’t look to be abating anytime soon and fans should start getting used to the loss of Spider-Man in the MCU.

Actor Tom Holland spoke out about his time with the superhero movie powerhouse, explaining that he’ll continue playing the character despite the acrimonious split.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Feige himself also addressed the loss of Spidey, explaining that everyone at Disney, Marvel, and Sony knew the deal wouldn’t last forever.

“I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy,” Feige added. “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

The re-release of Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.