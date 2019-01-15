Kevin Feige Reveals Why Tom Holland “Leaked” the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Title

It’s no secret at this point that Tom Holland is known for sharing spoilers and accidentally leaking information, so it came as no surprise when the young actor shared a video of his new Spider-Man script online, revealing that the new title was officially Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Unlike most leaks however, this video seemed fairly obvious and planned, like it was a way for Holland to take a jab at himself, while also announcing the title of the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Well, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, that’s exactly what it was.

During an interview with Birth.Movies.Death., Feige was asked about Holland’s online “leak.” The studio head said that they knew the title was going to find its way online once cameras started rolling across the pond, so he left it up to Holland to break the news in a way only he could.

“There are certain logistics of the way these movies are made that meant that title would potentially be leaked in some way because it was going out into the world in various forms,” Feige explained. “So Mr. Holland took it upon himself to leak it for us.”

What makes Feige’s response hilarious is that it’s hard to tell whether or not he’s joking about that last bit. It seems completely reasonable to believe that Feige and the folks at Marvel wanted reveal the the news before it was out there, so they let Holland make a little video that looked as though he leaked the info. Then again, we could totally see a scenario where everyone was discussing how to share the information, and Holland just took matters into his own hands.

Honestly, it’s probably the former option, but thinking about Holland as a renegade Marvel leaker is too fun not to mention.

What do you think of Marvel’s plan to announce the Spider-Man: Far From Home title? Will the studio use a similar tactic when eventually announcing Avengers 4? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019, following the events of Avengers 4, which opens on May 3, 2019.