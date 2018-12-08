‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Premieres at CCXP

After hype from unverified sources all week, many Marvel fans were expecting a trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home to hit sometime this week. And it actually did! Unfortunately, only a group of lucky people in Brazil were able to see it.

Sony Pictures debuted the first trailer for the new Spider-Man movie at their presentation for CCXP, giving them an exclusive look at Peter Parker’s latest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the first look at the post-Avengers: Endgame landscape.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So @SonyPictures just world premiered the #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer (which looks fucking awesome) and then #jakegyllenhaal came out and surprised the #ccxp2018 crowd. The crowd was so loud during the trailer I could barely hear some of the dialogue! pic.twitter.com/BSRUIDJ8j9 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 8, 2018

The #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer doesn’t acknowledge anything from @Avengers Infinity War or Endgame. Starts like you haven’t left the Spider-Man universe. The trailer ends with the reveal of #jakegyllenhaal as #mysterio. And yes you see the costume! pic.twitter.com/myB9oqHntY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 8, 2018

Of course, it didn’t take long for a trailer description to make its way online, coming from Brazilian outlet Cinepop, which we translated through Google:

“We just watched the Spider-Man trailer: Far From Home. The web head is famous and going to Europe with friends on a tour, and prefers to leave the uniform in New York.

“Arriving in Venice he is approached by Nick Fury and recruited for a mission to defeat a giant villain made of Stone and Water. Mysterio appears and saves the day, pretending to be a hero. Peter and his friends are in danger. And Aunt May and Happy Hogan are having an affair.

“Spectacular action scenes, Peter and Michelle having a romance, Ned making laugh.”

It sounds like there’s a lot going on in Peter Parker’s life, including a higher profile, more responsibility, and a gaslighting foe in Mysterio.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased the meaning of the title Far From Home in a previous discussion with ComicBook.com.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.