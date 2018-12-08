When Is The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Being Released?

If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’ve had a pretty action-packed week so far and the good thing is, it’s not quite over just yet. The powers that be behind Spider-Man: Far From Home have descended on Comic Con Experience in Sao Paulo, Brazil and with them, have brought along a trailer that’s slated to premiere tomorrow.

Now that we know the trailer for Far From Home is making its world premiere tomorrow, ComicBook.com can confirm the trailer will be released for public consumption between 1:00 pm and 3:00pm Central time tomorrow afternoon.

The trailer, which has been scheduled to be two minutes and thirty seconds in length, will presumably feature the first look at Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker, who was dusted away at the end of Avengers: Infinity War in thanks to Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Decimation.

According to Marvel Studios architect Kevin Feige — who’s producing the movie in conjunction with Sony Pictures‘ Amy Pascal — Far From Home has some rather large ramifications moving for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie,” Feige continued. “The fallout of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5, 2019.