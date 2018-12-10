‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Teases Aunt May and Happy Hogan Romance

Remember when Avengers: Age of Ultron was released and we were shocked to learn of the relationship blooming between Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner? Well, Marvel Entertainment has outdone themselves in the surprising romance department…

According to online reports, the soon-to-be released Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer hints at a love affair between Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

While the masses have yet to see the trailer, the folks attending Comic-Con Experience Brazil were lucky enough to get a first look earlier today. Many fans took to Twitter, revealing some cool information about Peter Parker’s upcoming journey, but those of us who love a good ship (we quickly came around to Brutasha) are mostly focusing on the May/Happy news.

There’s also Happy and a very awkward situation between him, May and Peter (affaaaaaair) — mel🕷 endgame (@webwxrrior) December 8, 2018

“There’s also Happy and a very awkward situation between him, May and Peter (affaaaaaair),” teases @webwxrrior.

Since that wasn’t enough to satiate us, we kept digging and found a description of the trailer shared by @notverynatural, which mentions a flirtation.

description of the spiderman: far from home trailer !!! pic.twitter.com/YX0M6v9lQp — maddie (@notverynatural) December 8, 2018

“The trailer begins with Peter and Aunt May at an event inside a gym. He’s wearing a hero’s uniform. Then they find Happy, who flirts with May.”

Now, flirting can be harmless and it doesn’t exactly spell relationship. After all, who wouldn’t flirt with Aunt May? The character is easily the most beautiful person in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who is madly in love with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), gets his flirt on during Captain America: Civil War.

Side Note: If you’ve ever wished for an alternate reality where Tony and May are romantically involved, we recommend checking out Only You, an extremely quirky rom-com from 1994 that stars Downey Jr. and Tomei. It also features Bonnie Hunt, so you can’t go wrong.

Further information about the potential Happy/May romance comes from Collider, who sheds more light on the situation.

“From what I remember,” they wrote, “the trailer begins with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) acting pretty happy and doing something with Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and then Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) appears and makes a comment about how May’s changed her outfit or hair. Tom Holland gives Happy a glance like, ‘what are you trying to do with my Aunt?’”

Again, this could easily just be a throwaway joke about a one-sided crush, but considering it kicks off the entire trailer, we think it might mean true love.

As we settle into the bizarre idea of Iron Man’s Head of Security and Spider-Man’s aunt being, uh, intimate, we do see how the two characters could work. Happy is charming, brave and already has a rapport with Peter. They’re about the same age (Favreau is 52 while Tomei is 54, which is truly unbelievable) and they both live in the state of New York. Ultimately, if Aunt May is happy, we’re happy.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be hitting theaters on July 5, 2019.