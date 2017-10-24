‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Blu-Ray Cover Might Solve the Marvel Timeline Dilemma

When Spider-Man: Homecoming opened with an “eight years later” qualifier on a scene connected to 2012’s The Avengers it kicked off a question of how accurate the timeline really was. Now, one fan may have just figured out how it all makes sense with Spider-Man: Homecoming being accurate after all thanks to the film’s Blue-ray cover.

In a post in Reddit’s Marvel Studios community, one poster tied the whole question of timeline to when high school Homecoming dances take place. In the theory, the Blu-ray cover shows a date of March 22, 2016 and with Homecoming dances usually taking place in the fall Spider-Man: Homecoming probably took place during the fall of 2016, thus setting the timeline up to match the “eight years later” suggestion. You can check out the full theory below.

If you’ve missed the timeline controversy, here is a quick primer. The events of Spider-Man: Homecoming supposedly took place eight years after events in 2012’s The Avengers. However, with the two films released just five years apart, most fans assumed that the films were set near the actual release dates. And while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige tried to clarify that the films have their own timeline, he didn’t reveal exactly when the films actually take place other than to caution fans that the films may not line up with their release dates.

“Other than very particular instances where there’s a newspaper, or verbal reference to years, we never date the films,” Feige said in a recent interview. “And I think there’s a presumption, ‘Well if the movie came out in November 2017, it must take place in November 2017’ — which is not the case.”

This lack of exact knowledge as to the MCU timeline lead many to believe that the “eight years later” qualifier for Homecoming to be a mistake but with the film likely taking place in the fall 2016 and other films in the MCU having somewhat more set timelines, the eight-year gap may actually work out accurately.

However, even with this new explanation seeming to fit nicely some comments in the Reddit community still think that the timeline might be a little off, but it appears to be something that fans can live with. After all, as one commenter pointed out the MCU timeline is still easier to understand than that of the X-Men franchise.

Spider-Man will next appear in Avengers Infinity War, hitting theaters May 4, 2018.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to premiere July 5, 2019.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available now on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.