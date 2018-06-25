Tom Holland Reveals Michael Keaton Dropped an “I’m Batman” Line Filming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Michael Keaton joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming but before that he was DC Comics’ Batman, something that Keaton wouldn’t let co-star Tom Holland forget on set.

Speaking during a panel at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Holland recalled working with Keaton on Spider-Man: Homecoming and how Keaton adding a surprising Batman reference to one of their scenes together.

“Oh absolutely. There’s a great scene – it’s not in the movie, it was cut short – where I carry the Vulture out of the flames when he nearly dies and I rescue him,” Holland recalled, “and I lay him down on the sand and he says, I think the line was ‘Why did you save me?’ And I’m like, ‘because I’m Spider-Man,’ and then he goes, ‘But I’m Batman!’”

The fact that Keaton was Batman wasn’t the only memorable thing about working with him, according to Holland.

“I will never forget that,” Holland says. “He was amazing to work with. Terrifying. That scene we shot in the car was so stressful, was so unbelievably stressful, and we shot it for a whole day and as soon as you’d call ‘cut’ he was like the nicest guy ever and you’d be talking about whatever, but then you’d call ‘action’ and he would sort of become this villain and I’d be like, ‘Okay, cut!’ But it was amazing to work with him.”

Holland and reportedly Keaton will return in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Holland recently revealed that the title to the sequel is Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the title and stated that it has multiple interpretations.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.