‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Crosses $300 Million At Worldwide Box Office

It took five weeks, but Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has passed a major hurdle for animated films at the box office. In its fifth weekend at the box office, Sony Pictures Animation crossed the $300 million mark.

The movie’s total haul has been split between domestic and international markets, tallying a total of $147m stateside and $154m overseas.

While the film’s box office total is good enough to make it just the 74th-highest grossing animated film of all time, the movie did perform admirably against other animated flicks released last year. Though it was the latest-release for animated movies, it still ended up grossing $147m domestically in half of December.

The movie has gone over well enough with fans and critics alike for Sony to greenlight two additional movies based on the property. According to recent reports, both a direct Into The Spider-Verse sequel and spin-off featuring Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen have both been put into development.

A report from Vanity Fair previously mentioned that the Into The Spider-Verse sequel will focus on the budding relationship between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy.

“…one of Pascal’s favorites, Gwen Stacy, will lead the way. The producer revealed that Sony’s upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel… will be focused on Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy—and will explore a romance between the two, a thread from Lord’s original script that ultimately didn’t fit in Into the Spider-Verse.”

Sony is also reportedly considering producing television shows based off of the characters introduced in Into The Spider-Verse, potentially including John Mulaney’s Spider-Ham. Speaking with Variety last year, Mulaney himself pitched what he’d want to see out of a Peter Porker-centric property.

“[Spider-Ham] is a fun guy who is capable of great rage,” Mulaney joked. “To go see him back at the Daily Beagle – I could see a Watergate-like story at the Beagle where he’s both a reporter and Spider-Ham by night.”

“[I] never thought that the Clark Kents and the Peter Parkers leaned enough into the day job,” the comedian continued. “This would be more like The Post or All The President’s Men or Spotlight, but we’d make it family friendly. Lots of bacon jokes, or, ‘that’s hamfisted.’”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is now in theaters.