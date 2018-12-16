‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Gets an A+ CinemaScore

It looks like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been striking all the right notes with audiences.

CinemaScore, which polls film audiences to see how much they enjoyed a film, recently announced that Spider-Verse has earned an A+ rating. This makes it the eightieth film since 1982 to earn that coveted rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Verse joins five other films from 2018 – Black Panther, I Can Only Imagine, Love, Simon, Incredibles 2, and The Hate U Give – that have already earned an A+ rating. This also marks the third Marvel movie to earn such a rating, behind Panther and The Avengers.

Given the overall response to Spider-Verse, which has been dubbed the best-reviewed Spider-Man film of all time, this CinemaScore does make a lot of sense. The reality-bending film sees Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) coming to terms with his new role as Spider-Man, while quickly realizing that he isn’t the only one who wears the mask.

With a star-studded ensemble cast, a slew of animators, and a trio of directors, bringing Spider-Verse to life was truly a group effort.

“Often it can be if people are trying to make a different movie, right?” Chris Miller explained to ComicBook.com. “This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style. Everything about it … The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work.”

“Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you’re going down.” producer Phil Lord echoed. “Each of those guys had their own superpower. I think it’s our preferred way to make movies is to bring a lot of talented people together and collaborate. It’s the most fun. You learn the most, and I think you get the best work.”

“It wasn’t always easy because obviously with a bunch of opinionated, creative people, there’s going to be moments where you’re like, ‘Well, I think it should be this way to solve this thing that we’re trying to do.” Miller added. “but it was a slow and sometimes painful process, but ultimately the best idea would win, and we were able to make something that we all knew was something special.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.