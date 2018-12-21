‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ BTS Video Showcases the Film’s Unique Music Design

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arguably has one of the most unique scores in a comic book movie, and now we have a bit of an idea of how that came to life.

Daniel Pemberton, who served as the film’s composer, recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of how the orchestra was “scratched” for the film. As Pemberton revealed, the score was recorded onto “vinyl”, which was then remixed to footage by DJ Blakey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So – here is how we ‘scratched the orchestra’ for #Spiderverse. We’d go record and mix all the live players – then get it transferred to ‘vinyl’ – then spend ages putting the notes back in the mix bar by bar with the amazing @DJBlakeyUk.. pic.twitter.com/5K0cOBmhJ8 — Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) December 19, 2018

This is just the latest example of Spider-Verse’s creative approach to filmmaking, which stretched from everything to the animation style to the form of directing.

“From the get-go it was about this reductive graphic style, where we took the real world and blended it with the comic book world.” Spider-Verse art director Patrick O’Keefe told Polygon. “From a design point of view, it’s about being very selective about shapes and value structure and hues, in order to get a really clean read on things. But it’s also a very curated look, in the sense that we’re paying attention to the details of city life and reality that, to me, a lot of animated films kind of gloss over, like the graffiti, or gum stuck on the mailboxes, as well as the complexity of the textures. There’s a lot of unnecessary [visual] information floating around the world, so we were really selective as to which bits of information to omit and which ones we should overemphasize. We hand-painted a lot of our textures in an impressionistic way, because for us, it’s the type of film, and the type of character, that would have an appreciation for a brick wall or a New York street. Anything that would help make [the story] uniquely placed in its environment is something we would double down on while at the same time, there were a number of aspects that were completely omitted.”

“This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style.” producer Chris Miller explained to ComicBook.com. “Everything about it … The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you’re going down.”

What do you think of Spider-Verse‘s unique way to mix its score? Sound off in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters now.