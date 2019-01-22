Spider-Gwen Creator Reacts to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Oscar Nomination

The Marvel faithful finally had a reason to cheer about the Oscar nominations as Tuesday morning’s announcements brought some well-deserved praise to Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While Black Panther raked in the most nominations of the three, seven total, Infinity War was recognized for its visual effects, and Spider-Verse got a nod for Best Animated Feature.

Many of the film’s cast and crew took to social media after the nominations to share the joy of the film’s success, including Spider-Gwen co-creator Jason Latour. He congratulated those involved in making the movie, and showed his appreciation for the fans that have loved Gwen over the years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Huge congrats to Spider-Verse directors, producers, animators, cast, crew, EVERYONE for the Oscars nom,” Latour wrote in a tweet. “But, on behalf of Team Gwanda– thank you most of all for reaching out so we could bask in this with you. We hope we inspired you 1/100000th as much as you inspire us.”

HUGE congrats to the #spiderverse directors, producers, animators, cast, crew, EVERYONE for the #Oscars nom! But, on behalf of Team Gwanda– thank you most of all for reaching out so we could bask in this with you. We hope we inspired you 1/100000th as much as you inspire us. pic.twitter.com/FjfLB0olng — Jason Latour (@jasonlatour) January 22, 2019

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is facing some difficult competition this year. Despite being a favorite amongst fans, and adored by critics, it could have a tough time winning the award for Best Animated Feature. Spider-Verse is up against Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet and Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2, as well as Isle of Dogs and Mirai. The Academy has typically voted in favor of Disney movies, Pixar outings in particular, so that could provide a hurdle for Sony.

However, working in the favor of Spider-Verse is the fact that it has already won a couple of Best Animated races leading up to the Oscars. The film won the category at the Producers Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Critics’ Choice Awards. That kind of resume might be hard for the Academy to ignore.

Do you think Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse should win the Academy Award? Let us know in the comments!