‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore Wants to Play Live Action Miles Morales

With Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gaining a metric ton of positive buzz ahead of its theatrical debut this weekend, a lot of eyes are about to be on Miles Morales, the mixed race Spider-Man that was created by Brian Michael Bendis. This young Spidey is going ton be on everyone’s radar, and the calls for his introduction into the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe will likely grow even louder.

If that debut arrives sometime soon, there is already one actor who has plenty of interest in the role, along with more experience playing Miles than anyone else in the business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

23-year-old actor Shameik Moore voices Miles in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but he’d love to continue that role past animation and into a live-action format. During an interview with MTV, Moore was asked if he’s like to play Miles on the big screen.

“Most definitely,” Moore replied. “I definitely want to be the live action Miles Morales. I understand that he’s a young kid, but hopefully you know, they can play with time and put me in there. But I’m thankful for the opportunity. I would love to be fighting Venom as Miles, with Tom Hardy. You know what I mean? That would be great. I would love to play on screen with my favorite actor out right now.”

Even though Venom is a live-action movie, and Spider-Verse is animated, Moore argues that they take place in the same larger universe. After the Venom‘s credits end, a clip from Into the Spider-Verse plays, teasing that it takes place in another parallel dimensions. Since Spider-Verse opens the door for different realities to intertwine, Moore thinks they can definitely crossover.

“Yeah, at the end of the movie they show our clip, Into the Spider-Verse, in the Venom movie,” he said. “And I think that’s a seed, it just has to be. Hopefully in the bigger universe…I look like Miles Morales, all I have to do is cut my hair, so let’s make it happen.”

“He and I would have a great chess match on screen,” Moore added. “Like I said, I would love to play with Tom Hardy on camera, just to see what I’m really capable of. If you’ve seen any of my work – Dope, The Get Down, I have another movie called Pretenders coming out – I showcase some of my abilities pretty accurately. Tom Hardy and I would make a great movie.”

Would you like to see Shameik Moore play live-action Miles Morales? Let us know in the comments!