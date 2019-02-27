‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Getting Re-Release This Weekend Following Oscar Win

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is swinging back into theaters, following the film’s recent win at the Academy Awards.

Rodney Rothman, who co-directed the Sony Pictures animated film, recently took to Twitter to reveal that it will be getting a “huge re-release” this upcoming weekend, after the film took home the Best Animated Feature award at Sunday’s Oscars. Rothman hinted that the re-release will be on “tons of IMAX screens”, and that fans should check it out on the biggest screen they can find.

Let’s start from the beginning one last time: #Spiderverse is getting a huge re-release this weekend including tons of IMAX screens! Check it out on the BIGGEST SCREEN YOU CAN FIND. And spread the word! — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) February 27, 2019

The Sony animated film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) throughout his origins as Spider-Man — as well as the realization that he isn’t the only web-slinger in a massive multiverse. The film also stars Jake Johnson as an older Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Emiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Brian Tyree-Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Liev Schrieber as Kingpin.

“We were working so hard, we were very late in delivering the film so we didn’t really have a moment of pause before the reactions started pouring in,” co-director Bob Perisichetti explained in a recent interview. “So it was kind of shocking to immediately go from the mix stage to a premiere and a release, but the positivity has been so incredible.”

“There’s one really good story that [co-director] Rodney [Rothman] has, but I’ve got one that I shared with you.” Perisichetti continued. “From a father of a really good friend of my son who saw this movie and sent a really incredible DM to me about how he grew up in Brooklyn, how he was this sort of really nerdy somewhat cool kid who loved Peter Parker and saw this film with his son and was just talking about how if he had this when he was a kid how much this would’ve meant to him. And he was so happy to share it with his son. So for me, it’s those moments that just make you go, ‘Oh, this is wonderful.’”

“It’s just great that after three years of work, people are embracing it with the spirit that we hoped they would, and the spirit that we put into it,” co-director Peter Ramsey added. “Because we really cared about this story. I mean we’ve got a crew of, what, 800 people, something like that. And everyone really so deeply cared about telling this story the way that we told it and with the heart that we feel it has. So it’s great that people are actually picking up on that and it means something to them.”

