Viral Video Explains Why Into the Spider-Verse’s Animation Works So Well

Though computer-animated feature films have been a fixture at theaters for decades, Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse upending the status quo last December, introducing fans to a visual spectacle never seen before. Led by producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the animated film’s one of the highest-reviewed superhero films of all time and was one of the first superhero films to win an Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards.

Suffice to say, visual effects artist around the world have nothing but good things to say about the movie. In the latest episode of Corridor Crews “VFX Artists React…” to series, a team of visual effects artists break down some of the films biggest moments, including a technical Marvel casual movie-goers likely didn’t pick up.

As explained by one VFX artist, the Into the Spider-Verse crew starts out by animating Miles Morales at a rate of 12fps (Frames Per Second) while the rest of the movie animated using 24fps. Though largely unnoticeable to the uninitiated, it provides a clunkier Miles as he works to find out who he is. Then, as the new Spider-Man continues through the movie, his animation slowly matches up with that of Jake Johnson’s Peter Parker as Miles begins settling into his new role.

Does that make sense? We’ll let the pros explain it to you:

If you want more Into the Spider-Verse technical chatter, the full bit starts around 7:30 in the Collider Crew video above.

It’s no secret Sony has already pushed a direct Spider-Verse sequel into development and when we talked to Lord and Miller, and the producers tipped the first movie was just “the tip of the iceberg.”

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord previously told ComicBook.com. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”

“Right. We still have the horse,” Miller echoed. “We’ve got to put the cart behind it. So we’ll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches.”

Into the Spider-Verse is now available wherever movies are sold.