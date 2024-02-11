Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's "Sunflower" Just Crossed a Historic Milestone

Awards Season is currently in full swing with the Academy Awards scheduled to take place next month. Many of our favorite films were nominated this year, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which has been nominated for Best Animated Feature. Turns out, the Sony sequel isn't the only Spider-Verse that's thriving in 2024. The film's predecessor, the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, just passed a historic milestone thanks to its hit song, "Sunflower." The song by Post Malone and Swae Lee became a huge hit after it was released in 2018, and was nominated for multiple awards, including two Grammys. This week, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) revealed that "Sunflower" has become the first single to be certified "Double-Diamond" by the organization.

"Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish. 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)' has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they've earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!" RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement.

Today, you can catch Post Malone performing "America the Beautiful" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

When Is Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Being Released?

At one point, Beyond the Spider-Verse was scheduled for release this year, though the scale of the movie forced Sony to delay the movie to an unknown time.

"Chaos. We're in chaos, much like we were with this one," Beyond the Spider-Verse co-director Joaquim Dos Santos shared with Collider last year. "These films, again, you'd think that by now it's totally figured out, we've got the system down. I think the deal with each one of these films is, we break the rules every time. So we're in the process of trying to break the rules for the third one." When asked what the film's title means, the director replied, "I mean, if I told you that you wouldn't go see the film."

"I think all these trailers do," Dos Santos said wished asked about a trailer for the third movie. "I mean, look, I don't think we'd be doing our job if we didn't try to wow at every turn. I think one thing that we are incredibly cognizant of is, as big and as crazy as the film got, what we're really locked in on is the journey of Miles and his family and his relation to his friends. So absolutely all the visuals are gonna be there, but I think continuing that journey and that sort of love affair that we have with Miles, with his journey, I think that's gonna be the thing that really sort of grabs people."

Congrats to Post Malone and Swae Lee on the ongoing success of "Sunflower."