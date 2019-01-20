‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Song “Sunflower” Hits #1 on Billboard

Having a hot streak with winning awards at the Golden Globes and Producers Guild of America Awards, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse now has another honor to add to its belt. This week, “Sunflower” reached the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

The song created by rappers Post Malone and Swae Lee was created specifically for the movie, and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) can be heard singing it in a couple of places throughout the film.

Jumping from #3 to the top of the chart in one week, Billboard made sure to point out that the track was reportedly streamed upwards of 47.6 million times in the week prior to last. The latest peak for “Sunflower” marks the third time Post Malone has found himself on top of the chart, after his 2017 hit “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage and “Psycho” a 2018 track featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

It’s the first time Swae Lee has peaked as a solo artist, although the rapper’s track with rap group Rae Sremmurd “Black Beatles” charted atop the list for seven weeks in 2016-2017. Lee is the first person to chart in the top spot after earning the same honors in a group since Justin Timberlake accomplished the feat a few years ago. Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” found itself on top of the Hot 100 chart in 2016 after the former boy band member ruled the charts with NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” in 2000.

The entire Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack is gaining momentum as well. The soundtrack is currently at #3 on the Billboard 200, only behind A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s “Hoodie SZN” and 21 Savage’s “I Am > I Was.”

Into The Spider-Verse is the second soundtrack for a genre film that debuted in 2018 to get wide recognition. The soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther debuted atop the Billboard 200 and spent a month in the top position. Upon release, a total of seven songs from Black Panther found their way onto the Billboard Hot 100.

“All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamara and SZA ended up being the biggest hit from the Ryan Coogler-helmed film, peaking at number seven on the chart. Black Panther: The Album earned eight nominations at the 61st Grammy Awards that take place next month, including Album of the Year.

The entire Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack is available for streaming below.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.