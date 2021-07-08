Spider-Man in Marvel's What If? Might Be Using the Avengers Campus Costume

✖

Marvel Studios officially revealed the trailer for Marvel's What If...? today, showing off even more footage from the new animated series and delivering plenty of teases for the alternate universe tales we'll get to see. Among them was a peek at the return of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who will seemingly become the Sorcerer Supreme if the series poster is to be taken at face value, but it's the character's costume that caught our eye. Though it bares a similarity to his Spider-Man suit in the films, it sure seems like the standard Spider-Man suit he's wearing in the new series is the same as what the character has on at Avengers Campus at Disneyland.

As you can see in the comparison image below, on the left is an official image from Disney Parks and on the right a screenshot from the What If..? trailer. In both the colors are quite similar but it's the visible web-shooters on top of the suit that stand out and make it seem like the Disney Parks costume is the new standard for when Spider-Man needs one in the MCU. Though with each new movie release and TV shows on Disney+ the costumes for the characters have changed, both President Loki and Black Widow in her white suit have already appeared, so if Spider-Man's suit really is different in Spider-Man: No Way Home the park suit will probably get an upgrade.

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright serves as the narrator for What If...?, voicing the all-seeing Watcher. The rest of the cast is filled with current and former MCU stars voicing their live-action characters in this animated format. Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston, and the late Chadwick Boseman will all be reprising their roles for the series, along with several other MCU stars.

(Photo: Disney Parks/Marvel)

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine theorizes that Spider-Man wearing a cape in the What If..? poster isn't actual a connection to Doctor Strange at all but an adaptation of a What If title that asked the question "What If Spider-Man Had Never Become A Crime Fighter?" He wrote: "In said issue, we visit an alternate timeline in which a young Peter Parker decides to stop the thief ultimately responsible for his Uncle Ben's death, doing so strictly to boost his own popularity amongst the public following his wrestling debut. With Uncle Ben now alive and no tragic moment pushing him into crime-fighting, Peter becomes so famous that he is even given the role of the host of the Tonight Show." In that comic Spider-Man has his traditional costume but also, you guessed it, a cape.

Marvel's What If...? premieres on Disney+ on August 11th.