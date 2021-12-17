Spider-Man: No Way Home Bonus Episode Of Phase Zero Available Now

(Spider-Man: No Way Home Phase Zero Bonus Episode is Available Now!)

Following the release of the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero hosted a live Bonus Episode to take a look at the new footage and what it means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the top rated live episodes of the Marvel podcast, it is available now on al major podcast platforms. The Spider-Man trailer was viewed more than 60 million times in less than 12 hours, compiling view counts from only the official Spider-Man: No Way Home account on Twitter with the Marvel Entertainment and Sony Pictures versions of the trailer available on YouTube!

The second Bonus Episode of Phase Zero gathered Marvel fans to discuss theories, reactions, and comic inspirations for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It became clear that the One More Day book was a big influence on the film, which spawned a whole new wave of Mephisto theories (if you're new to Phase Zero... those were going around in the WandaVision era). There were also several exciting return possibilities discussed, including Charlie Cox's as Matt Murdock, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, and teases of Rhys Ifans as Lizard, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Thomas Haden Church as Sandman.

The episode is available now on all major podcast platforms. Links have been made available below! Links to download and subscribe to ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube (with video)

Twitch (with video)

Recently, Phase Zero featured a deep dive interview with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson and a full analysis of Loki with director Kate Herron. The deep dive into the first MCU movie is a part of Episode 27, following the hour-long discussion of Loki Season 1 and its Season 1 finale with Phase Zero hosts Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak. The Pearson-featured Episode 27 is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. Herron's Episode 28 is now available on all podcast platforms, following the show's tradition of releasing new episodes every Wednesday afternoon.

The official Phase Zero account on Twitter also keeps MCU fans updates with news and links to the show. The tweet below features links to the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer's bonus episode. Feel free to share!

To date, guests on the Phase Zero podcast have included Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, WandaVision star Teyonah Parris, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, Thanos creator Jim Starlin, The Vision comic writer Tom King, with live appearances from WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Avengers: Endgame cameo-boaster, ESPN's fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry, NXT wrestler Johnny Gargano, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward, and more.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It’s the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on twitch.tv/comicbook every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!