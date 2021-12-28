Spider-Man: No Way Home to Cross Half-Billion at Domestic Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home is on the way to crossing half of a billion dollars at the domestic box office. The MCU favorite continues to rake in the cash as United States theaters keep those reels rolling. Monday brought another $25.4 million according to Sony Pictures. No Way Home’s the third-highest 12/27 gross of all-time and 4,336 locations are showing it. That’s a slight dip from Sunday’s wild $33 million take. Spider-Man’s latest adventure now sits at $495.8 million in the U.S. and Canada. Today will be the day it crosses that $500 million benchmark. People wonder if there could be another $250 million out there for the Tom Holland movie. It’s not that far-fetched. Despite crossing $1 billion earned recently globally, there are still scores of people who haven’t seen the Multiversal movie. Spoilers are now starting to pop up with regularity on social media and fans who are waiting for a trip to the theater don’t appreciate that. It’s been wild to see that there are still a lot of people out there who will make that trek in the coming days.

Comicbook.com’s review of the movie noted how this movie leaves everything open in terms of Peter Parker’s future. Spencer Perry talked about a wild world of possibilities for the sequel.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Here’s the main synopsis for the uber-popular Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

