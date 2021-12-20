Spider-Man: No Way Home Scores Third-Biggest Global Opening of All Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a global hit. In addition to scoring the second-highest domestic opening weekend gross in box office history, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $340.8 million internationally in 60 markets, bringing its global total to $600.8 million. That’s the third-highest global opening of all time and Sony’s biggest opening ever. No Way Home has generated a ton of fan excitement due to rumors of surprise appearances. Critics have also given the largely positive reviews. ComicBook.com‘s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Jon Watts directs Spider-Man: No Way Home, closing out his trilogy of MCU Spider-Man movies before focusing on the Fantastic Four. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Returning villains include Jamie Foxx as Electro, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.