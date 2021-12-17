Daredevil Actor Charlie Cox Doesn't Want to Ruin Surprise About Potential Marvel Return

✖

Marvel fans had a lot of hopes for the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer but perhaps the highest hope was that the trailer would confirm Charlie Cox's appearance in the eagerly-anticipated film as Matt Murdock, marking the actor's return to the role since the cancellation of Netflix's Daredevil in 2018. Unfortunately for fans, there was no such appearance, and when it comes to talking about various theories about him appearing in the film Cox doesn't really want to talk too much about it. The actor told Steve Varley (via The Direct) he wouldn't want to ruin the surprise of a potential Marvel return.

In the interview, Cox was asked if he got "a thrill" about all the theories and speculation that he will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home and said that talking about the situation makes him a "little anxious" and that everyone would just have to wait and see what happens, including him.

"I wouldn't want to ruin something either way. Do you know what I mean?" he said. "So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard, you know, because it's a difficult thing to talk about. You know all I would say, I guess everyone, myself included, is just gonna have to wait and see what happens."

There have previously been reports that Cox will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, though Cox has previously told us that he is not in the film and that if Matt Murdock does appear, it would be with another actor, though he did love the idea of Matt popping up in the background, something that they hadn't been able to do previously because they were on Netflix.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us last spring. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," he added. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

While Cox doesn't want to ruin any possible surprises, he did tell us more recently that that the arms spotted in the trailer where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was being questioned by police) are definitely not his, essentially shutting down that particular theory about how Matt Murdock could appear. Fans had been studying every detail of that moment in the trailer and debating who those arms belonged to with fans pretty split in their conclusions.

"I can promise you those are not my forearms," Cox confirms exclusively with ComicBook.com.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. Cox can next be seen in Kin on AMC+ on September 9th.