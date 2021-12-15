Is Hawkeye’s Big Character Reveal A Major Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoiler?





Hawkeye‘s latest surprise character has fans wondering if they will show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Well, Marvel fans there’s no need to worry because Wilson Fisk doesn’t rear his head in the Multiverse adventure. Now, that doesn’t mean Vincent D’Onofrio’s suited villain won’t butt heads with Tom Holland’s Web-Slinger at some point in the future. But, for now, it seems as though their inevitable meeting will have to wait until things progress a bit further. Hawkeye has been a wild ride so far. But, it’s hard to say that the Disney+ show will be hiding a bigger secret than Kingpin popping up during its runtime. So many people wanted to see D’Onofrio’s imposing frame on television again as this character. So, that’s probably enough for a lot of people out there. However, most fans of the animated Spider-Man show in the 90s will remember that Fisk is always at odds with the Friendly Neighborhood superhero.

There have been so many secrets surrounding this show. Jonathan Igla shared how much they had to hide from the Hawkeye writers in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

“There was a length of time where I wasn’t supposed to share it with the rest of the writing staff. There were a handful of things like that, which was challenging,” Igla explained. “I did my best. I like to think that I’m an honest broker and if somebody tells me not to share something, even if I think, ‘Well, the writing staff really needs to know this,’ then I’m just going to trust their process …. I kept it under my hat for a while.”

“I had made the case to Kevin and Lou [D’Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso] that Yelena had a place in our story and this was the right place for her next chapter. So I think the scene was created to support that,” he added. “Obviously, the rest of the writing staff knew we were building pitches around her as soon as I got the thumbs up.”

Here’s the synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

