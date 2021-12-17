Jimmy Kimmel “Reveals” First Look at His Kraven After Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

✖

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is continuing his bit that he's playing Kraven the Hunter in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, so he made sure to join in on the excitement of the release of the film's first trailer with an edited image of himself playing the iconic villain. The comedian was so committed to the gag, in fact, that his team went so far as to add an "exclusive" watermark to the image, similar to the one the outlets use when revealing genuine first looks at a highly anticipated motion picture. Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to land in theaters on December 17th.

"The cat (me) is out of the bag," Kimmel shared on Twitter alongside the photo of him in a Kraven outfit.

#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/W0j0vbqGGJ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 24, 2021

Unfortunately for Kimmel, reports emerged this past May that Sony was developing a Kraven the Hunter film and that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be taking on the famous role. Of course, given how long the comedian has been playing up his intense rivalry with Matt Damon, we don't expect him to give up the gag anytime soon.

The writer of Kraven, Richard Wenk, previously expressed the challenges and excitement of developing the new film.

"I'm just starting it. It's an interesting world. A great character," Wenk explained to DiscussingFilm. "It's going to adhere very closely to the lore of Kraven the Hunter. And he is going to come face to face with Spider-Man. I'm just beginning it, beginning the process, and because it's a big IP, Marvel world, there's lots of hurdles to overcome before you can start writing, to crack the right story, and to get the right tone. It's a new world for me. But what's nice about it is it's a very grounded character, he doesn't have a lot of crazy superpowers and things like that so he's more grounded and that fits what I like to do. That's as much as I know."

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

