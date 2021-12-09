Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Joke About MJ Death Theory





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s stars have heard your wild fan theories and they’re laughing about them. One of the most popular beliefs is that Zendaya will end up being caught by Andrew Garfield’s version of the character after that tumble in the trailer. During an interview with Extra, the actress revealed that she’s been notified of this speculation. Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon couldn’t help teasing their co-star about her possible fate. The MJ actress kept it about as professional as she could without revealing what was going to happen. “Yeah, I’ve gotten to see all of them. People are so creative,” she began. “Honestly, so creative. There you go, who knows?” That air of mystery is alive around some elements of this film. However, all three Scooby-Doo gang members, as christened by Doctor Strange, have been making this most of this last go-around together. Check out their reactions down below:

For his part, Andrew Garfield has also put up a brave front whenever asked about this film. A constant barrage of questions about his involvement would wear on just about any actor. In a previous conversation with Extra, the Amazing Spider-Man just said that he’s looking forward to whatever Marvel has planned for No Way Home.

“I really love what that whole team have done with the character,” Garfield began. “Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character.. I will say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment.”

Check out the latest synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

