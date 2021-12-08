Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Addresses Andrew Garfield Fan Theory

Zendaya has heard your Spider-Man: No Way Home theories about Andrew Garfield’s version of the character coming to her rescue when she falls in the trailer. After the release of that clip, the entire Internet was worried about MJ. Extra asked about that particular sequence and the idea that Zendaya’s character would perish. While she was quite mum on the topic. (The superstar is a pro after all!) That didn’t stop Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon from joking around about the possibility. Obviously, they don’t want their friend to be out of the franchise. But, it is funny that the trio absolutely knows what’s going to happen and the two less trustworthy ones are cracking jokes about the film’s plot. Everyone involved with No Way Home is going to be so glad when this movie is out in the world and the veil of secrecy is lifted. Check out her words down below:

“Yeah, I’ve gotten to see all of them. People are so creative,” she began. “Honestly, so creative. There you go, who knows?”

On Graham Norton’s show, Zendaya got the laugh at Holland’s expense when they discussed their height difference. Apparently, MJ had to catch Spider-Man for one of the big stunts in No Way Home.

“There is a particular stunt in this, Spider-Man swings us onto a bridge,” Zendaya said. “He places me there. We’re supposed to jump off of [it]. He’s supposed to gently, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference, obviously we’re on the same point, we are attached, I would land before him. Because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Holland followed up with,”It’s a bottom mark, isn’t it? It’s basically designed to stop you from shattering your kneecap. Zendaya would land, and I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool. My legs would swing from underneath me and she would catch me like that. And then someone would yell ‘Cut!’”

Sony describes the upcoming Spider-Man adventure:

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Do you think Garfield’s Spider-Man will be the one to catch MJ? Let us know down in the comments!