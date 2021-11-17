Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Worried About MJ After Gwen Stacy Easter Egg

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived, giving fans an extended look at the upcoming blockbuster from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Along with this film’s first look at its villains—most of which we’ve already seen in live-action—the trailer even included an Easter egg from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 if you looked close enough.

Towards the end, MJ (Zendaya) gets knocked off a piece of scaffolding and starts to plummet towards the ground. Fans quickly realized it’s awfully similar to the iconic scene where Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) falls down the bell tower, eventually dying as a result of Peter Parker’s (Andrew Garfield) webbing snapping her back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suffice to say, fans are obviously pretty worried about MJ at this time, thinking the situation could turn into Stacy’s death reincarnated. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.

So Clear

https://twitter.com/ULTRAGLOSS/status/1460795777345900546?s=20

No Pain

https://twitter.com/liveforstark/status/1460821786682183684?s=20

Physically Die

https://twitter.com/Christian_Blake/status/1460802587767234569?s=20

Tears

https://twitter.com/rubylovesrubys1/status/1460820989365862404?s=20

Andrew Saves the Day

https://twitter.com/DynastyProBob/status/1460790489456783361?s=20

Screaming

https://twitter.com/TAIZlDlANXlA/status/1460825243015168005?s=20

Absolutely Not

https://twitter.com/prncssguya/status/1460823298305138702?s=20

*****

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!