Spider-Man: No Way Home – Movie Theaters Spotted Using Fan-Made Poster

Though we’ve already seen an official trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home a poster from Marvel Studios has still yet to be released, and it’s resulted in some movie theaters taking matter into their own hands. Despite many theaters using actual physical posters to promote upcoming releases, some have digital displays that cycle through a variety of poster art in their lobby displays and advertise a lot of titles rather than just one. With no official Spider-Man: No Way Home poster to speak of though, some theaters are using fan made posters, as noticed by @SpiderMan_News_ on Twitter. See it for yourself below!

Several of these posters are drawing on the imagery of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange working together, showing the wallcrawler leaping through the magical portals that the Sorcerer Supreme has employed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Others incorporate the two other big screen Spider-Men, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, as standing alongside Holland’s hero. Rumors have abounded for months now that these two would appear in the new movie, the inclusion of some of their villains in the story has fueled those fires along with other leaks and reports. That said, Holland insists that is not the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SpiderMan_News_/status/1447626293315391488

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Holland previously told Esquire. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f-cking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield recently said to Variety when asked. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f-cked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.