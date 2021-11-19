Andrew Garfield Reveals How His Spider-Man Would React to MCU Iron Man

In another universe, Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) isn’t a fan of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Garfield, who played Peter Parker in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, says his impoverished Peter would be “turned off” by the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist mentor of the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony Stark recruits the rebooted rookie superhero in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, mentoring him in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and knighting the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man as an official member of Earth’s mightiest heroes in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

“I definitely think Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would be pretty suspect of MCU Iron Man,” Garfield said when answering fan questions on Quora in a new video interview for GQ. “I think he would be a little turned off by the excess, the billionaire, trillionaire status of Iron Man. I think it would rub my version of Spider-Man the wrong way. But maybe there could be some influence there. Maybe my Peter Parker could wake Tony Stark up to his own egoic drives a little bit.”

Garfield added: “We’ll never know. We’ll literally never know.”

Downey’s Iron Man meets his end in Avengers: Endgame, using the assembled Infinity Stones to destroy Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his alien army with the snap of his fingers. In 2014, before Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios jointly rebooted Spider-Man within the MCU, Garfield said his Spider-Man “wouldn’t get along” with Stark’s armored Avenger who functioned as the “Uncle Ben” for Holland’s Peter.

“[Iron Man is] too arrogant, ethics are dubious, and Peter’s a man of the people,” Garfield said at the time. “Peter’s the working class hero, whereas Tony’s this rich gajillionaire that is arguably not all that responsible or heartfelt.”

Garfield has denied rumors his Spider-Man swings into the Marvel Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which producer Kevin Feige says will take Holland’s Spider-Man out of the shadow of his late mentor.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said in a 2019 interview about the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Infinity War] or [Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in theaters on December 17.