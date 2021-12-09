Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Reveals How the Movie Pays Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Trilogy

While the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home is being treated as the “end of a trilogy” and the culminating installment of everything Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has been through in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s hard to ignore the influence of Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy. Twenty years later, it’s still largely considered the character’s cinematic high point, and while Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) are respected filmmakers, they aren’t the kind of people who reshaped an entire genre (or two) like Raimi can say he is.

So it’s not much of a surprise that Watts, who is clearly a fan and understands the power of fan service when done right, has some winks and nods to Raimi in his movies. During a new interview with Den of Geek, franchise star Tom Holland revealed that there’s one technical thing that Watts does, which is borrowed directly from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films (and Raimi’s filmography in general).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think something that Jon Watts did really well is, he would call it the ‘Raimi-cam,’” explained Holland. “And he would do these really quick smash push-ins on the characters, which is something that Sam Raimi I suppose was quite famous for, so Jon definitely paid respect to the previous two [franchises].”

You can see the video below.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. On December 17th, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and that has some fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.