Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser Confirms Spanish Title, Possibly Hints at Multiverse Glitch

A new teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home's release in Argentina has caught the collective eye of Marvel fans all over the world. That's because in addition to revealing Spider-Man 3's Spanish title (Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa - which loosely translates to "Spider-Man: Without A Road Home"), this new teaser actually comes with a significant tease. The very end of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Argentina teaser features a very curious "glitch" effect in the title logo; The familiar coloring for the words "Marvel Studios" and "Spider-Man" suddenly "glitch" into a new color that is deep crimson red.

After seeing this teaser, Marvel fans are quickly making some big jumps to conclusions about what the glitching effect and red logo actually signify: could this be the first reveal of the big, crazy, broken multiverse story Spider-Man 3 rumors have hinted at???