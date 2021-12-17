Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser Confirms Spanish Title, Possibly Hints at Multiverse Glitch
A new teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home's release in Argentina has caught the collective eye of Marvel fans all over the world. That's because in addition to revealing Spider-Man 3's Spanish title (Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa - which loosely translates to "Spider-Man: Without A Road Home"), this new teaser actually comes with a significant tease. The very end of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Argentina teaser features a very curious "glitch" effect in the title logo; The familiar coloring for the words "Marvel Studios" and "Spider-Man" suddenly "glitch" into a new color that is deep crimson red.
After seeing this teaser, Marvel fans are quickly making some big jumps to conclusions about what the glitching effect and red logo actually signify: could this be the first reveal of the big, crazy, broken multiverse story Spider-Man 3 rumors have hinted at???
Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa Teaser Trailer
Sony Pictures Argentina tweeted (then deleted) a new glitching logo animation for #SpiderManNoWayHome, now with an all red version of the logo!
We’ve guessed this could be a nod to similar effects in INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE, as well as WandaVision.June 14, 2021
Watch the teaser for Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa - stay for the glitch effect.
Tale of Two Logos
interesting pic.twitter.com/Lc0DIIfDI6— s (@nwhtoms) June 14, 2021
Here's a look at two versions of the Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa logo that we get.
That Glitch Tho...
That glitch 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/kHAFnSG6qh— Momori | ハムード (@_HMochii) June 14, 2021
Marvel fans saw the end of that Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa teaser and become living embodiments of that looking eyes emoji.
THAT GLITCH THO!
June 14, 2021
Seriously, fans are going off about what that little split-second variation in title coloring actually means.
It's the Spider-Verse!
👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/yaPnGMbty4— ty ღ (@smallllou) June 14, 2021
A lot of Marvel fans already think they know what that title glitch means: the live-action Spider-Verse is coming our way!
What's The Red Mean?
The glitch was a colour change to Red. I sense Dr. Strange or Wanda. pic.twitter.com/dYzLNHc8IC— Frenchie (@Helltherso) June 14, 2021
Fans quickly snapped screens of that Spider-Man 3 logo in its red coloring. After that, the question immediately became: what does the red mean?
We Know The Reds
Know who else is red? pic.twitter.com/UF8wYIj5EU— Momori | ハムード (@_HMochii) June 14, 2021
Doctor Strange and Daredevil are both characters with a lot of red in their characters - as is Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff. All of them have been rumored for No Way Home at one point or another - could any (or all) of them actually show up?
Spidey Sense Tingling!
We are almost there… the light at the end of the tunnel…MY PETER TINGLE IS TINGLING!!! pic.twitter.com/jAC3hK3rev— aMucc 🐵 (@amurkymuc) June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021
Are we on to something here?
Are we on to something here?

Sony Pictures has pulled the Argentina teaser, and fans Spidey senses are going crazy - so probably, yeah, we're on to something.